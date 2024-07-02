iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 332,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $111.72.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

