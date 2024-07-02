iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Reduced by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after buying an additional 1,614,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,523,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,585,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after buying an additional 866,325 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,920. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

