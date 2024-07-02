IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 105.42% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

