Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of VTN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,071. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

