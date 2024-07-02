Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 252,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 177,551 shares.The stock last traded at $46.21 and had previously closed at $46.26.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,199,000 after buying an additional 84,418 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 934,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,570,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 752,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after buying an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

