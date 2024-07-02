Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.67

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 196026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 620.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 226,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,891,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 903.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 899.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 351.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

