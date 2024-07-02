International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in International Business Machines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,680 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.10. 3,306,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,641. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.57. The company has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

