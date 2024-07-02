Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.