Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 3.8%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 557,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,567,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 447,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

