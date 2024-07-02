Insider Selling: Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Major Shareholder Sells 11,373,352 Shares of Stock

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdco L.P. Apex sold 11,373,352 shares of Vericity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $129,997,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vericity Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERY remained flat at $11.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Vericity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $170.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Vericity alerts:

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vericity Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vericity stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Vericity as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.