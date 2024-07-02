Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ REGN traded down $12.50 on Tuesday, reaching $1,044.52. The stock had a trading volume of 259,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $688.52 and a 12-month high of $1,081.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $987.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $952.81.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
