Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $12.50 on Tuesday, reaching $1,044.52. The stock had a trading volume of 259,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $688.52 and a 12-month high of $1,081.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $987.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $952.81.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 28,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.