Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells 27,772 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($118.06), for a total transaction of £2,592,238.48 ($3,278,824.29).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($115.73), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,657,414,635.09).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LSEG stock traded down GBX 82.32 ($1.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 9,221.68 ($116.64). 805,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,990. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,784 ($98.46) and a 12 month high of £110.80 ($140.15). The company has a market cap of £48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,800.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,257.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,191.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($139.13) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.45) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,347 ($105.58).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

