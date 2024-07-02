Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Sells 9,650 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LRCX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,060.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,101.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $964.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $907.97.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $203,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $329,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

