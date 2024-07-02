Insider Selling: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells 4,034 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $348,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $328,570.05.

On Monday, June 3rd, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $327,964.80.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $290,463.80.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $289,270.30.

On Monday, April 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $408,807.68.

On Monday, April 8th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $433,902.04.

Cimpress Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,197. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2,607.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 673.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 22.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

