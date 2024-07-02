Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 33,029 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 33,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $225,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,147,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,889,741.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,788.93.

NASDAQ TTSH traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 74,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,672. The company has a market cap of $303.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

