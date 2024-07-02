Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires 140,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,772,598 shares in the company, valued at $812,740,906.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,580,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $4,431,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00.

NYSE PBF traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.50. 1,532,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PBF Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

