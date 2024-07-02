Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,971,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 2,622,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 380.9 days.
Innovent Biologics Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVBXF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,573. Innovent Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
