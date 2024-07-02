Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,971,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 2,622,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 380.9 days.

Innovent Biologics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVBXF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,573. Innovent Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

