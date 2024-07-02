Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

