IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.25. 156,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,765. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDACORP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.