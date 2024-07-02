ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,716 shares during the quarter. ICF International makes up approximately 2.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of ICF International worth $29,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ICF International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ICF International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Stock Down 8.5 %

ICFI traded down $12.55 on Monday, reaching $135.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

