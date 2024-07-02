Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,494 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. 821,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

