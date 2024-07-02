Iams Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,756 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.28.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

