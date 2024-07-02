Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $800,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.98. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3053 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

