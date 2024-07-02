Iams Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after acquiring an additional 714,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,867,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,491,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

