Iams Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLSR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 795,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 220,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 381,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,837,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 131,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLSR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,861. The company has a market capitalization of $527.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

