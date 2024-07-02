Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 638,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,775,598 shares.The stock last traded at $5.32 and had previously closed at $5.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Humacyte

Humacyte Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $628.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,281,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Humacyte by 139.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 232.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.