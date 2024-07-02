Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2338 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
