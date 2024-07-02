Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2338 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.