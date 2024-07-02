holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0036

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. holoride has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $47,477.85 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, holoride has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.80 or 0.05520482 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00045734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002142 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00361623 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $53,548.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.