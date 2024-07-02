Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,532. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
