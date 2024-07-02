Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,673 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 106,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 373,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

