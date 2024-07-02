Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

