Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $720,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,145.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,688,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,995,000 after buying an additional 2,472,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,259,000 after purchasing an additional 862,304 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 439,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 926.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 331,251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.64. 7,889,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112,027. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

