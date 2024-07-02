Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,126. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $380.26. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

