Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,305,000 after buying an additional 1,458,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

OKE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,169. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

