Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $140,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 110.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 1,092.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. 2,972,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

