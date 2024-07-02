Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.83. 221,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,442. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

