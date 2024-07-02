Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,677. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

