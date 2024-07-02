Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.31. 4,078,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

