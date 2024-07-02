Head to Head Analysis: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) & Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 15.62% 17.50% 5.18% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -49.51, suggesting that its stock price is 5,051% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $28.92 billion 1.93 $4.70 billion $3.66 17.18 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Columbine Valley Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 0 10 4 1 2.40 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $71.56, suggesting a potential upside of 13.81%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Columbine Valley Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

