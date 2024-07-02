Head to Head Analysis: Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) vs. Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Iochpe-Maxion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -474.39% -58.43% -52.84% Iochpe-Maxion 0.67% 2.31% 0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Envirotech Vehicles and Iochpe-Maxion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Iochpe-Maxion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.86 million 10.76 -$12.68 million N/A N/A Iochpe-Maxion $3.00 billion N/A $6.16 million $0.05 14.00

Iochpe-Maxion has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles.

Summary

Iochpe-Maxion beats Envirotech Vehicles on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, side members, and cross members. In addition, the company offers light and automotive structural components, such as stampings for passenger vehicles, handbrake levers, pedal and welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces railway wheels, freight cars, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

