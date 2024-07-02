HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $318.72. 287,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.82. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.