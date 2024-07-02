Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Haynes International by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at $7,070,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

