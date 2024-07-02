H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUL. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $84.31.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $573,442.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,188 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

