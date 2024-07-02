GXChain Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $27.68 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000679 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

