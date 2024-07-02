GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in June

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Down 19.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ICLTF traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 163,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.91.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GreenFirst Forest Products
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.