GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in June

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Down 19.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ICLTF traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 163,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.91.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

