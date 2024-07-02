Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $55.77 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

