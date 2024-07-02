Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Shares Down 2.3%

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.40). Approximately 282,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 256,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.75 ($0.41).
Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £27.36 million and a PE ratio of -457.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.53.
Insider Transactions at Golden Prospect Precious Metal
In related news, insider Monica Tepes bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,750 ($11,067.54). Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Prospect Precious Metal
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.
