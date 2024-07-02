Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Shares Down 2.3%

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.40). Approximately 282,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 256,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.75 ($0.41).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £27.36 million and a PE ratio of -457.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.53.

Get Golden Prospect Precious Metal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Golden Prospect Precious Metal

In related news, insider Monica Tepes bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,750 ($11,067.54). Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metal

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.