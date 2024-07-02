Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s 8th Largest Position

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,267 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 1.25% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $95,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
BATS:PAVE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,959 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
