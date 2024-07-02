Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
GNL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.
In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546,752 shares in the company, valued at $25,962,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,924,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 59.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
