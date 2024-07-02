GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CAO Erin Mannix Sells 494 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $24,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Erin Mannix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Erin Mannix sold 444 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $21,582.84.

On Thursday, June 20th, Erin Mannix sold 494 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $21,202.48.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

